HK prepares to launch southbound yacht scheme following new maritime pact

The Marine Department has signed work arrangements with the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration to establish a framework facilitating cross-boundary yacht travel between the two regions.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The two pacts include the "Work Arrangement for Facilitating the Entry and Exit of Guangdong-registered Yachts into Hong Kong Waters" and the "Work Arrangement for Entry and Exit of Hong Kong Yachts into Guangdong."

A spokesman for the Transport and Logistics Bureau said that developing the yacht economy remains a key objective under the city’s first five-year plan and policy address.

Following the rollout of northbound yacht travel from Hong Kong in June, authorities are finalizing preparations to launch the southbound scheme, which will allow yacht owners from Guangdong Province to sail into Hong Kong.

The spokesman said the upcoming southbound scheme is intended to boost cross-border leisure spending and encourage two-way exchanges across the Greater Bay Area.

Further implementation details will be announced shortly.