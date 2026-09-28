National Day half-price cinema tickets draw crowds at box office

Half-price movie tickets went on sale across Hong Kong at noon, drawing local residents and mainland students eager to snap up passes for long-awaited releases.

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The discount is part of a wider slate of government promotions marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

With 52 cinemas participating citywide, queues formed quickly outside box offices, including at a theater in Mong Kok shortly after ticket sales began at midday.

Among those waiting in line was an elderly resident holding a JoyYou Card, who welcomed the bargain after paying just HK$13 and HK$25 for two separate film screenings.

A mainland student enrolled at a Hong Kong university also queued up, spending HK$85 on two tickets to watch back-to-back screenings on National Day.

She noted that the half-price offer was especially appealing to mainland visitors because several films currently screening in Hong Kong had not yet debuted across the border.

She added that she also plans to attend the National Day fireworks display later that evening.