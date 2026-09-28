Hong Kong sets 10-year housing target at 420,000 units

The government has set a target of providing 420,000 housing units over the next decade to meet an estimated gross demand of 419,300 homes, according to the Long Term Housing Strategy Annual Progress Report 2026 released on Monday.

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A spokesperson for the Housing Bureau said authorities will maintain the 70:30 public-to-private housing split, allocating 294,000 units for public housing and 126,000 for the private sector.

Regarding public housing, the government will build on the strategy introduced in its 2024 report to further shift the balance toward subsidized homeownership.

Under this framework, authorities project a 60:40 ratio between public rental housing (PRH), or the Green Form Subsidized Home Ownership Scheme (GSH), and other subsidized sale flats (SSF).

Accordingly, the 294,000-unit public housing target will be divided into 176,000 PRH or GSH units and 118,000 other SSF units.

Authorities confirmed that sufficient land has been secured to meet the public housing target over the coming decade. Over the next five years, the government plans to deliver an average of more than 35,000 public housing units per year.

This marks a 73 percent surge compared to the corresponding period before the current administration took office, reaching a 25-year high.

For private housing, the 10-year target remains at 126,000 units, supported by adequate land supply from government land sales, railway property developments, Urban Renewal Authority projects, and private developments.

In the near term, the potential supply of new private residential flats over the next three to four years was estimated at about 96,000 units as of late June.

The report also outlined four strategic priorities for future housing policy: promoting upward social mobility along the housing ladder, optimizing subsidized sale flats, phasing out substandard subdivided units while implementing the Basic Housing Unit regime, and expanding technology adoption to improve cost-effectiveness and accelerate public housing delivery.