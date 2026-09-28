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NEWS

Man arrested over hidden pinhole cameras found in Sha Tin gym changing rooms

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police have arrested a 34-year-old local man after three hidden pinhole cameras were uncovered inside the changing rooms of a 24-hour fitness center in Sha Tin.

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The suspect has been provisionally charged with one count of voyeurism and is scheduled to appear at Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts.

The incident came to light after the recording equipment was discovered last Friday within private cubicles at the Lek Yuen branch of 24/7 FITNESS, prompting an immediate investigation by district crime detectives.

Digital forensics lead to swift arrest

Following the initial report, officers seized three miniature cameras alongside three memory cards from the premises. 

Specialists from the police force conducted digital forensic examinations on the storage devices, successfully recovering a volume of recorded footage that enabled investigators to establish the identity of the suspect.

Officers apprehended the man, who is understood to work as a construction site foreman, during an operation in Sha Tin on the following day. 

Preliminary inquiries indicated that the recorded material had been captured between Thursday and Friday of last week.

The police spokesman explained that investigators require time to thoroughly examine the retrieved video files to determine their intended purpose. 

The police noted that officers have not found any evidence indicating that the recordings were uploaded to the internet or offered for commercial sale, though inquiries into the matter remain active.

Devices concealed in unisex changing cubicles

The fitness facility operates with separate sanitary facilities comprising two female restrooms, one male restroom, and four individual unisex changing rooms. Each unisex unit is fitted with a self-contained shower stall and a private changing area. 

Police discovered the pinhole devices installed inside three of these four unisex cubicles.

Inquiries also revealed that the suspect had acquired the miniature surveillance devices through an online shopping platform based in Mainland China before concealing them inside the facilities.

Police reiterated that voyeurism is a serious criminal offense punishable by substantial prison sentences under Hong Kong law, warning that law enforcement agencies maintain zero tolerance toward acts that violate personal privacy and will continue to pursue illicit recording activities rigorously.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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