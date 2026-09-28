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NEWS

Christine Choi promotes Northern Metropolis University Town in Shanghai, celebrates record WorldSkills performance

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Education Dr. Christine Choi Yuk-lin continued her official visit to Shanghai on Monday morning, meeting with Jiang Fan, Secretary of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Working Committee of Education and Health, to exchange views on a wide range of educational priorities. 

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The meeting touched upon cross-boundary collaboration in higher education, institutional integration with national development blueprints, and the expansion of vocational training partnerships between the two cities.

The engagement formed part of an intensive tour that also saw the education chief celebrate a historic milestone for Hong Kong competitors on the international stage before concluding her visit to return home later in the day.

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Aligning higher education with national strategic goals

During her meeting with Shanghai officials, Choi highlighted the ongoing planning and strategic vision for the Northern Metropolis University Town in Hong Kong.

She underscored that the initiative serves as an essential platform for Hong Kong to align closely with the country's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, positioning the city to actively integrate into and support national modernization efforts.

The education chief emphasized that developing the campus cluster represents a critical step toward cementing Hong Kong's status as an international education hub. 

She encouraged renowned institutions from both the Mainland and abroad to explore development prospects within the university town, fostering collaboration across academia, research, and industry to generate complementary strengths and mutual benefits.

Deepening partnerships in applied science and vocational training

The bilateral discussions also focused extensively on strengthening joint efforts in vocational skills training. Choi expressed strong expectations for Shanghai institutions to establish ongoing collaborations with Hong Kong's emerging universities of applied sciences.

Such institutional ties, she observed, would broaden learning and practical internships for students across both jurisdictions. 

Furthermore, regular exchanges would enhance long-term development across the vocational and professional education and training sectors in Shanghai and Hong Kong, helping to cultivate a steady supply of high-caliber applied talent required for regional and national economic growth.

Historic achievements on the global skills stage

The visit coincided with an unprecedented performance by the Hong Kong delegation at the 48th WorldSkills Competition. 

Attending the closing ceremony on the evening of September 27, Choi congratulated the team on securing a record haul of one silver medal and 14 medals for excellence, marking the city's finest showing in the history of the biennial event.

The delegation comprised 41 skilled contenders representing various local institutions who competed across 37 diverse technical disciplines. 

In an outstanding individual feat, Tang Kwong-tai captured the silver medal in the rail vehicle technology trade, demonstrating technical precision and world-class expertise.

Hong Kong contestants also earned medals for excellence across 14 demanding competition areas, encompassing autonomous mobile robotics, concrete construction work, cybersecurity, hairdressing, and information and communications technology network infrastructure.

Additional honors were achieved in mechanical engineering CAD, mechatronics, mobile applications development, painting and decorating, pâtisserie and confectionery, refrigeration and air conditioning, visual merchandising, web technologies, and welding.

At an official post-ceremony reception honoring the delegation, Choi commended the competitors for their dedication, noting that their breakthroughs on the world stage demonstrated the vigor and capability of Hong Kong youth while elevating public recognition of vocational pathways. 

She remarked that vocational and professional education provides young people with hands-on technical skills, industry awareness, and teamwork capabilities, while experiential internships and international exchanges establish a solid foundation for lifelong professional careers.

Choi wrapped up her official itinerary in Shanghai following the morning discussions and returned to Hong Kong this afternoon.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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