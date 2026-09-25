logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK kindergarten teachers face unpaid festival overtime amidst admission crunch

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

While the Mid-Autumn Festival traditionally marks joyful family reunions, many preschool educators in Hong Kong find themselves spending holiday evenings at work rather than at home. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Recent online disclosures revealed that teachers frequently work late into the night hosting festive galas for students and families. 

Frontline educators noted that such unpaid overtime has become an industry norm as preschools increasingly organize promotional events to attract prospective parents amid a severe local birth rate decline, leaving staff physically and emotionally exhausted.

The shrinking child population has plunged the early childhood education sector into an acute recruitment crisis. To secure enrollment quotas, kindergartens stage festive open days and carnivals, with the heavy logistical burden falling almost entirely on teachers. 

Staff members often single-handedly construct elaborate decorations and move heavy furniture with minimal janitorial support. To accommodate working parents, these events typically take place in the evening, keeping teachers past nine or ten at night without overtime pay or compensatory leave. 

Constant operational pressures and public reprimands from supervisors in front of pupils have prompted widespread anxiety, particularly among junior staff.

Intensified parental demands and stagnant remuneration deepen career fatigue

Beyond long hours, educators report intense psychological pressure from parental expectations. Because preschools lack a standardized primary school admission ranking system, schools go to great lengths to appease families, often instructing teachers to apologize even when responding to groundless complaints.

Teachers must also field parental messages throughout short lunch breaks. Remuneration disparities compound the frustration, with starting salaries of around HK$25,060 lagging behind primary and secondary school counterparts. 

Furthermore, some operators link pay raises to student intake quotas, freezing increments when targets fall short, while non-transferable seniority deters experienced teachers from moving schools, driving many to leave the field.

Union calls for regulatory clarity and institutional support

Addressing these structural challenges, Lam Chui-ling, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers and a kindergarten principal, expressed sympathy for frontline educators. 

While noting that educational duties cannot be evaluated solely through standard statutory hours, she urged the Education Bureau and the Labour Department to establish clearer guidelines balancing operational flexibility with labor protection. 

Lam also encouraged schools to offer compensatory leave and moderate promotional activities to protect educational values. 

Calling for sustainable career progression pathways and flexible scheduling, she emphasized the need for greater public support and resources to assist preschool educators in managing children with special educational needs.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - September 25, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HK men's foil team claims silver after hard-fought Asian Games final against Japan
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong fights its way to first esports medal at Asian winning bronze
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hong Kong equestrian team opens dressage campaign at Asian Games as teenage debutant impresses
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
HK restaurant bookings surge for Mid-Autumn Festival as industry eyes Golden Week boost
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
HK to enjoy clear skies for Mid-Autumn moon-watching as full moon peaks on Sun
NEWS
4 hours ago
The Henderson Warmth Volunteer Team distributed gift packs to residents of “Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village”, bringing festive joy ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Henderson Land marks 50th anniversary with community initiatives benefiting over 120,000
NEWS
5 hours ago
Hong Kong payload specialist Lai Ka-ying sends mid-autumn festival greetings from space
NEWS
6 hours ago
MTR extends Mid-Autumn Festival services into early hours as trams and buses boost frequency
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
7 hours ago
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Morgan Stanley Asia deals leaked in missent email attachment
FINANCE
23 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Siobhan Haughey takes silver in Asian Games 50m freestyle to reach four-medal tally
NEWS
24-09-2026 18:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.