Morning Recap - August 28, 2026

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Injured dog runs onto Island Eastern Corridor, rescued after causing traffic scare

A white dog ran onto the Island Eastern Corridor and into the Central-Wan Chai Bypass on Thursday afternoon after slipping away from its walker, prompting drivers to slow down and call police.

Police officer charged with misconduct over sending indecent photos to arrestee's friend

A 32-year-old police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly contacting a female friend of a suspect and sending her inappropriate messages and explicit photos during a criminal investigation.

79-year-old man arrested in Tseung Kwan O mall over alleged indecent act

A 79-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after a video circulated online showing him allegedly touching himself outside a cartoon merchandise store in a Tseung Kwan O shopping mall.

Van driver calmly sits on overturned vehicle after Sha Tin crash, netizens praise his poise

A van driver was seen sitting calmly on his overturned vehicle after a collision with a taxi at the junction of Sha Tin Rural Committee Road and Tai Chung Kiu Road late on Thursday night.

AFCD demands owner neuter 10-year-old dog or face seizure in 'dangerous dog' classification row

A dog owner in Hong Kong has described as "extremely absurd" a demand by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department that she have her 10-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier neutered immediately after officials classified it as a dangerous fighting breed following a public complaint.

World/China News

Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, a change he said would take effect immediately.

Photo: Reuters

Nepal, China warn of fresh flood risks with lakes threatening to burst

Nepal and China both warned on Thursday of fresh risks of flooding in the Himalayas as two lakes that have developed on either side of their border threaten to burst in a region still grappling with this week's catastrophic flood.

The edge of the debris flow is only 2.5 kilometres from Jilong Port, with a thickness of nearly 1.5 metres, and has formed a bar

Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attack a NATO country, and he played down media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned Russian officials against such an attack earlier in the week.

Photo: Reuters

Graduate student killed by hydrofluoric acid spill at Hokkaido University

A male graduate student died after being drenched in hydrofluoric acid, known as "bone-dissolving water," at Hokkaido University's science faculty building in Sapporo on Thursday morning.

AI-generated image

2 found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained

Two people were found dead on Thursday at a school in the town of Gosen-Neu Zittau near Berlin and a suspect has been detained, police said.

Photo: AFP

Clashes as Indonesian protesters demand harsher punishment for graft

Protesters in Indonesia clashed with police on Thursday as thousands marched on parliament to demand harsher penalties for corrupt officials in a country historically blighted by graft in its public and private sectors.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq, S&P 500 lifted by Nvidia's forecast; investors eye speech by Fed's Warsh

The technology-heavy Nasdaq outperformed peers at the close of trade on Thursday after chip maker Nvidia's bumper revenue forecast reaffirmed the strength of the AI boom and fueled gains in technology stocks.

Sports

Coleman Wong qualifies for US Open main draw for second straight year

Hong Kong's top tennis player Coleman Wong has secured a spot in the US Open men's singles main draw for the second consecutive year after a straight-sets victory over Serbian veteran Dušan Lajović in the final round of qualifying on Thursday.

Holders PSG to meet Barca, Man City as Champions League draw throws up marquee ties

Champions League holders Paris St Germain will take on Barcelona and Manchester City in this season's league phase, while record 15-time champions Real Madrid will face Inter Milan and Arsenal after Thursday's draw in Monaco set up several mouth-watering clashes.

Photo: AFP

Editorial

The Heartland reconnected: how the Bishkek summit can accelerate Eurasian integration

More than a century ago, British geopolitical theorist Halford Mackinder formulated a foundational axiom of global power: Whoever commands the Eurasian "Heartland" controls the Afro-Eurasian "World-Island," and whoever commands the World-Island commands the world.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between – Part I | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

Italian wines are complicated. Its most famous red? Even more so. Chianti Classico enjoys a long and glorious history in Tuscany.

The Northern Metropolis and the legal profession's supporting role | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

The Northern Metropolis development is set to reshape Hong Kong's legal landscape, with the legal profession poised to play a key supporting role in the region's growth.

Forum on the Northern Metropolis Investment Opportunities and Related Legal Issues at the Law Society