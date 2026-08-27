Police officer charged with misconduct over sending indecent photos to arrestee's friend

A 32-year-old police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly contacting a female friend of a suspect and sending her inappropriate messages and explicit photos during a criminal investigation.

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Detectives from the Regional Crime Squad of New Territories South arrested the man in Tuen Mun on August 20 following an in-depth internal investigation.

Inquiries revealed that while the officer was handling a criminal case in May 2025, he allegedly reached out privately to a woman connected to a person arrested in that case.

He was suspected of repeatedly sending her indecent text messages and explicit photographs.

The woman formally lodged a complaint and reported the incident to the police on May 12, 2025.

Following legal advice and extensive inquiries, authorities formally charged the man with one count of misconduct in public office.

The officer, who is attached to the Kwai Tsing Police District, has been suspended from all official duties. The case is scheduled for mention at Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts on Friday morning.