(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested

A girl was slapped and knocked to the ground at Kwun Tong’s apm mall on Wednesday afternoon (Aug 26), as a male passerby stepped in to confront the women involved and urged them to call police.

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Police said they received a report at around 4.44pm that a woman and her mother had been slapped by a man at the mall’s atrium, where a summer sports-themed exhibition was being held.

Another woman later reported that her daughter had been assaulted and complained of eye pain.

Officers arrested two women after an investigation. They were arrested on suspicion of assault and assault causing bodily harm respectively, and were taken to United Christian Hospital by ambulance for medical examination.

A video circulating online showed a girl in the mall’s atrium being pushed by a woman in a red top before the woman slapped her in the face.

The girl appeared to lose her balance and fell backwards, prompting people nearby to rush to her aid.

The video then showed the woman picking up a long umbrella and standing alongside another woman in a blue dress as they argued with a woman in white.

The woman in blue was heard stopping the woman in white from leaving, while the male passerby confronted the two women and said: “Did you hit the child? I saw it. Call the police!”

The clip ended shortly afterwards.

Witnesses said the two women in red and blue appeared to be related and were later seen waiting for police with a boy, while the girl who was slapped was held and comforted by bystanders.

The cause of the dispute remains unclear.