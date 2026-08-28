79-year-old man arrested in Tseung Kwan O mall over alleged indecent act

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13 mainland women arrested in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
26-08-2026 02:31 HKT
Parents arrested after 2-year-old boy allegedly left home alone in Yuen Long
25-08-2026 05:06 HKT
Man arrested over assault at Wan Chai carpark
18-08-2026 04:22 HKT
Father arrested after allegedly assaulting 15-year-old son in Lei Yue Mun
17-08-2026 01:52 HKT
United Christian Hospital's obstetric unit may relocate to TKO Hospital
14-08-2026 05:05 HKT
13 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
05-08-2026 04:20 HKT
Customs seizes 3 live cats smuggled in backpack at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line
04-08-2026 02:03 HKT
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT