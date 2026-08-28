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79-year-old man arrested in Tseung Kwan O mall over alleged indecent act

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 79-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after a video circulated online showing him allegedly touching himself outside a cartoon merchandise store in a Tseung Kwan O shopping mall.

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The video, posted on Threads on Tuesday, showed the man standing outside a Japanese chain store and making inappropriate gestures. A woman filmed the incident and confronted him.

Tseung Kwan O police district officers launched an investigation after spotting the post online and arrested the man at the same mall on Wednesday afternoon. He has been released on bail and is required to report to police in October. The case has been handed to the district crime investigation team.

indecent act arrest Tseung Kwan O

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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