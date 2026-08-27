logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl

NEWS
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

An insurance company has suspended a business director and disabled comments across its social media channels following massive online backlash linked to a viral physical dispute at a Kwun Tong shopping mall.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The corporate fallout began after internet users identified a 34-year-old woman involved in the altercation at the apm shopping mall as an agent and business director at AIA.

Following widespread circulation of video footage capturing the fight, members of the public quickly located her professional profile and inundated the company's official social media pages with demands for accountability. 

The intense wave of criticism and public scrutiny prompted the insurer to shut off commenting features on its platforms to contain the escalating situation.

In response to media inquiries regarding the public outcry, AIA confirmed that the individual in question has been suspended from her duties while established internal procedures are carried out. 

The insurer emphasized that it enforces strict codes of conduct for all financial planning advisors and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of violence. The company added that it is actively reviewing the incident and will take appropriate follow-up actions in accordance with its regulatory framework.

The controversy stemmed from an incident on Wednesday where a dispute between young children over a basketball escalated into a physical confrontation among adults. 

Police investigations indicated that the mother of a five-year-old girl struck the 68-year-old mother of the insurance agent first, which triggered a multi-person brawl during which the elderly woman slapped the young child. 

Law enforcement officers subsequently arrested all three adult women involved in the altercation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Expert says mudslides travel faster, making them especially deadly
NEWS
11 mins ago
A member of the security forces and his sniffer dog search for survivors following flash floods at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. (AFP)
No Hong Kong residents seek help after deadly Nepal-Tibet floods: ImmD
NEWS
18 mins ago
Former EdUHK student goes on trial over orientation camp rape and sexual assault charges
NEWS
26 mins ago
(File photo)
Late art icon Yayoi Kusama leaves lasting artistic footprint in HK
NEWS
54 mins ago
Heat Stress at Work Warning system tightened with two new triggers
NEWS
54 mins ago
Educator urges one-year extension of student suicide prevention mechanism
NEWS
3 hours ago
Boxer, 29, arrested for doxxing rival after competition
NEWS
3 hours ago
HKPC launches ‘AI for All’ program to help SMEs and workers adopt technology
NEWS
3 hours ago
Lawmaker Bill Tang Ka-piu
Joint release of Five-Year Plan and Policy Address helps public understand their link, says lawmaker
NEWS
5 hours ago
(Online photo)
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
23 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
26-08-2026 16:54 HKT
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.