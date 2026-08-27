Insurance giant AIA suspends employee and shuts comments after viral shopping mall brawl

An insurance company has suspended a business director and disabled comments across its social media channels following massive online backlash linked to a viral physical dispute at a Kwun Tong shopping mall.

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The corporate fallout began after internet users identified a 34-year-old woman involved in the altercation at the apm shopping mall as an agent and business director at AIA.

Following widespread circulation of video footage capturing the fight, members of the public quickly located her professional profile and inundated the company's official social media pages with demands for accountability.

The intense wave of criticism and public scrutiny prompted the insurer to shut off commenting features on its platforms to contain the escalating situation.

In response to media inquiries regarding the public outcry, AIA confirmed that the individual in question has been suspended from her duties while established internal procedures are carried out.

The insurer emphasized that it enforces strict codes of conduct for all financial planning advisors and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of violence. The company added that it is actively reviewing the incident and will take appropriate follow-up actions in accordance with its regulatory framework.

The controversy stemmed from an incident on Wednesday where a dispute between young children over a basketball escalated into a physical confrontation among adults.

Police investigations indicated that the mother of a five-year-old girl struck the 68-year-old mother of the insurance agent first, which triggered a multi-person brawl during which the elderly woman slapped the young child.

Law enforcement officers subsequently arrested all three adult women involved in the altercation.