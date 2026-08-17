Injured dog runs onto Island Eastern Corridor, rescued after causing traffic scare

A white dog ran onto the Island Eastern Corridor and into the Central-Wan Chai Bypass on Thursday afternoon after slipping away from its walker, prompting drivers to slow down and call police.

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The incident occurred around 5pm when the dog escaped from a helper while being walked along the North Point waterfront. Officers, tunnel staff and SPCA personnel eventually rescued the animal.

The two-year-old dog was found bleeding from its right front leg and was taken to the SPCA for treatment. The owner has been contacted.