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NEWS

Injured dog runs onto Island Eastern Corridor, rescued after causing traffic scare

NEWS
45 mins ago
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A white dog ran onto the Island Eastern Corridor and into the Central-Wan Chai Bypass on Thursday afternoon after slipping away from its walker, prompting drivers to slow down and call police.

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The incident occurred around 5pm when the dog escaped from a helper while being walked along the North Point waterfront. Officers, tunnel staff and SPCA personnel eventually rescued the animal.

The two-year-old dog was found bleeding from its right front leg and was taken to the SPCA for treatment. The owner has been contacted.

dog rescue Eastern Corridor traffic hazard

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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