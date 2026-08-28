Graduate student killed by hydrofluoric acid spill at Hokkaido University

A male graduate student died after being drenched in hydrofluoric acid, known as "bone-dissolving water," at Hokkaido University's science faculty building in Sapporo on Thursday morning. Two other students who rushed to help were also injured.

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The incident occurred around 8.30am. University officials said the student who died had come into direct contact with a large amount of the acid, possibly on his head or face. The two others, a graduate student and an undergraduate, sustained minor injuries and were discharged after check-ups.

The university clarified that the incident did not occur during an experiment. Police are investigating how the chemical was stored and handled.

Hydrofluoric acid is a highly toxic chemical regulated under Japan's Poisonous and Deleterious Substances Control Act. Its fluoride ions can penetrate skin and cause systemic toxicity, including cardiac arrest.