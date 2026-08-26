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WORLD

Clashes as Indonesian protesters demand harsher punishment for graft

WORLD
4 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Protesters in Indonesia clashed with police on Thursday as thousands marched on parliament to demand harsher penalties for corrupt officials in a country historically blighted by graft in its public and private sectors.

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As night fell, with most protesters dispersed, violence broke out as demonstrators hurled projectiles at police who fired tear gas and turned a water cannon on the group.

An AFP reporter saw protesters set fire to a police booth and motorcycle, with several people carried away on stretchers.

Riot police managed earlier to keep protesters outside the closed gates of the legislature, where they paraded a metres-long flag in the red-and-white national colours and hung a banner reading: "The corrupt get rich while the people suffer."

Protesters, several donning motorcycle helmets and wearing masks or bandannas tied over their faces, tried fruitlessly to break down the gate to the parliament building, while others threw trash and objects over it.

Outside the gate, some tended to burning trash pyres on the street.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jakarta police said earlier it had deployed 18,500 officers to secure the streets of the capital as public anger rises over economic hardship and growing inequality.

"What we need is for the government to wake up," demonstrator Dian Purnomo, a 50-year-old author, told AFP.

"They must provide what the people need, not force programmes we all know will only benefit them."

Another protester, 41-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Asep, said he was wanted labour protections and "the forfeiture of the assets of corrupt officials, the death penalty for corrupt officials."

The demonstrators are pushing for parliament to pass a bill, which has been before it since 2008, to allow for the seizure of the assets of corrupt officials -- for whom some at Thursday's rally want the death penalty.

They also demand an end to the government's costly free school meals programme -- a signature project of President Prabowo Subianto that has been mired in allegations of graft and marred by mass food poisonings.

"In the past year, things have been getting worse," author Dian said.
"Corruption is rampant... nobody is stopping it. No matter how much people protest, the free meals scheme keeps going."

Provocateurs

Thursday's protest came a year after nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots in which a dozen people were killed and thousands arrested.

Indonesia's biggest unrest since Prabowo took office in 2024 came August and September last year, sparked by anger over lavish perks for lawmakers that morphed into general anti-government anger.

"Nothing has changed since August last year. I don't know anymore what to do with this parliament," said protester Axonzer, a university student who like many Indonesians, has one name.

"We've done peaceful protests, there have been riots. What more do we have to do? Our demands from last year came to nothing," he said.

Jakarta police said they had detained 65 people ahead of Thursday's march on suspicion of being "provocateurs".

Some allegedly had Molotov cocktails.

Most protesters dispersed peacefully in the early evening.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has long battled corruption despite strengthening anti-graft laws, creating special investigative commissions and nabbing several high-profile suspects.

Indonesia scored a low 34 out of 100 on watchdog Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025.

Graft has been a rallying cry for protesters angry about rising living costs as Indonesia and the region reeled from higher oil prices caused by the Middle East war.

Protests erupted in several cities in June after the government hiked the price of non-subsidised gasoline by a third to alleviate budget pressures.

AFP

Indonesia protests

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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