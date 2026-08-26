Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America

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As Cook case smolders, Trump has other paths to shape Fed policy team
26-08-2026 18:07 HKT
Mark Carney, the former central banker who said 'no' to Trump
26-08-2026 13:35 HKT
Trump says Strait of Hormuz has been demined, warns Iran not to plant more
26-08-2026 03:18 HKT
Trump policies to double power sector carbon emissions by 2035: analysis
25-08-2026 18:30 HKT
Trump veers from boredom to denial after six months of Iran war
25-08-2026 13:20 HKT
Trump govt proposes $103k fee for skilled worker visa
25-08-2026 10:48 HKT
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT