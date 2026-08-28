Coleman Wong qualifies for US Open main draw for second straight year

Hong Kong's top tennis player Coleman Wong has secured a spot in the US Open men's singles main draw for the second consecutive year after a straight-sets victory over Serbian veteran Dušan Lajović in the final round of qualifying on Thursday.

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The 22-year-old, seeded second in the qualifying rounds, won 6-4, 6-3 against the 36-year-old Lajović. The match was interrupted by rain for two hours in the second set, but Wong maintained his form upon resumption to close out the victory.

Wong reached the third round of the US Open last year, eventually losing 2-3 to Russian Andrey Rublev.