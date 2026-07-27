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WORLD

2 found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Two people were found dead on Thursday at a school in the town of Gosen-Neu Zittau near Berlin and a suspect has been detained, police said.

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"Police received several calls reporting that a violent crime had taken place at a school. At the scene, emergency services found two people with fatal injuries," police said in a statement.

A 19-year-old German considered a suspect in the crime has been detained, it said, adding investigators currently assumed it to have been an act "motivated by a personal relationship".

Local newspaper Maerkische Allgemeine reported earlier on Thursday that one of the victims was an 18-year-old woman who attended the school and that the suspected perpetrator was believed to be her 19-year-old former boyfriend.

A 30-year-old man was killed while trying to stop the attack, the report said.

Separately, Berliner Zeitung reported that a further two people were injured.

Reuters

BerlinGosen-Neu Zittau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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