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Egyptian man found dead in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel; Indian man arrested over drugs

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 43-year-old Egyptian man was found dead in a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room on Sunday, with police later arresting a 39-year-old Indian man on drug-related charges, authorities said.

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Police received a report from hotel staff at 20 Nathan Road around 5.45pm that a guest had been found unconscious in a room. Officers discovered the man lying inside and found a small amount of suspected heroin and a suspected drug-taking tool. He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but later died. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

Following further investigation, officers arrested the Indian man, who holds a recognisance paper, on Nathan Road around 10pm on suspicion of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing tools for drug use. He is being detained for investigation.

Police seized 0.42 grams of suspected heroin from the hotel room. The investigation is ongoing.

Tsim Sha Tsui hotel death drug possession arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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