Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs

A 38-year-old man was attacked by a group of five men armed with knives and iron bars in Tin Shui Wai on Monday night, police said.

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Police received a report around 11pm that a man had been attacked near a flower bed outside Heng Chun House in Tin Heng Estate. The victim sustained injuries to his head, hands and legs and was taken conscious to Tin Shui Wai Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the man was surrounded by four to five men, three of whom were armed with knives and iron bars. The attackers fled after the assault.

Police have classified the case as wounding and are searching for the suspects. No arrests have been made.