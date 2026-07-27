Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs

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Fistfight erupts at taxi stand as man in white lands 10 punches
27-07-2026 05:25 HKT
Man attacked, robbed of $7 million worth of gold at airport car park
18-06-2026 03:48 HKT
Father, 75, arrested for stabbing son over stool dispute in Tuen Mun
17-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Off-duty officer and wife charged with assaulting Filipino domestic helper
27-05-2026 01:36 HKT
Shop employee beats suspected thief with stool at Kwai Chung Plaza
25-05-2026 07:13 HKT
Double knife attack in Guangxi wounds seven, including 5 police officers
25-05-2026 04:00 HKT
Woman injured in assault during stage play at HKAPA
22-05-2026 07:48 HKT
Tin Shui Wai warehouse worker dies after collapsing at work
11-05-2026 17:23 HKT
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
27-07-2026 05:31 HKT