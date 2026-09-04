Man caught on camera punching elderly man in Tsim Sha Tsui brawl

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3 men injured in Tin Shui Wai attack after business dispute turns violent
06-08-2026 07:51 HKT
HK mother and son jailed for Changi Airport assault on police and passenger
06-08-2026 01:31 HKT
Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs
28-07-2026 04:02 HKT
Fistfight erupts at taxi stand as man in white lands 10 punches
27-07-2026 05:25 HKT
Off-duty officer and wife charged with assaulting Filipino domestic helper
27-05-2026 01:36 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT