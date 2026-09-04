Man caught on camera punching elderly man in Tsim Sha Tsui brawl

A video has surfaced showing a man in pigtails repeatedly punching an elderly man in the head during a brawl near the Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry pier, with the 50-second clip sparking online debate.

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The footage, posted on a social media group on Thursday, showed an elderly man in his 70s grabbing the hair of a man with long pigtails near a taxi stand. The two struggled for about half a minute before falling to the ground, where the younger man pinned the elderly man down and punched him six times in the head and face while shouting abuse.

A passing light goods vehicle driver stopped and honked, apparently trying to stop the fight, but the video ended without showing the aftermath.

Netizens speculated the dispute may have involved a taxi fare argument, though police said they had not received any related reports.