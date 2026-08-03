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HK mother and son jailed for Changi Airport assault on police and passenger

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A Hong Kong mother and son have been sentenced to jail for assaulting a passenger and biting a police officer at Singapore's Changi Airport in June 2024, local media reported.

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Chan Sui Kwan, 65, was sentenced to six months for intentionally causing hurt to a public servant, while her son Chan Wing Kwan, 42, was jailed for 10 days for voluntarily causing hurt. Both were found guilty by a Singapore court on July 29.

The incident began when the son became agitated after allegedly being mocked in the airport and kicked his mother. When a 69-year-old man approached to help, the son confronted him, challenging him to fight. Later, the son punched the man repeatedly in the head, causing bruising and swelling.

When police arrived, the mother refused to cooperate and bit an officer's forearm, leaving a 1cm bite mark.

The pair failed to appear for their July 22 court hearing, with the mother citing illness and the son apologising, saying he had reformed.

Changi Airport assault jail sentence Singapore

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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