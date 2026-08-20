Govt conducts tabletop exercise ahead of Huanggang Port opening

The government conducted a tabletop exercise for the Huanggang Port on Thursday at Police Headquarters to enhance interdepartmental collaboration and emergency response capabilities in preparation for the port’s upcoming opening.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The exercise was based on realistic simulation scenarios, focusing on potential safety incidents and emergencies at the port after it commences operations.

The scenarios covered extreme weather, a power failure, a fire inside the port building, serious traffic accidents on the new connecting road to the port or at the public transport interchange, and suspected cases of infectious diseases among inbound passengers.

Through scenario-based analyses and discussions on contingency plans, participating bureaus and departments reviewed their emergency response protocols, interdepartmental communication mechanisms, and collaborative decision-making processes.

Representatives from the Shenzhen side also participated in online exchanges to strengthen the notification and coordination mechanism between relevant units in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected the tabletop exercise and expressed his gratitude to the participants for their contributions, which enabled the smooth completion of the exercise.

The government further stressed that it will continue to strengthen risk management to ensure the smooth and orderly operation of the port upon its official opening.