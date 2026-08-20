Woman injured after large dog attacks passerby in Happy Valley

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries to both arms after being attacked by a large dog in Happy Valley on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred shortly after 7am as the woman was walking past a detached house on Creasy Road in the Jardine's Lookout neighborhood.

According to reports, a one-year-old brown dog, weighing more than 20 kilograms, suddenly rushed out of the property and bit the pedestrian on her left and right arms.

Following the sudden attack, the injured woman independently traveled to a private hospital to seek medical treatment for her wounds before officially reporting the incident to the authorities.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is currently following up on the case to investigate the exact circumstances.

Meanwhile, the owner of the dog, identified as a 39-year-old expatriate man, is reportedly in direct discussions with the victim to negotiate a compensation settlement for the injuries she sustained.