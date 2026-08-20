Concert and sports demand fuels summer ticket market in HK

Through real-time availability, transparent-priced listing, and guaranteed refunds, MoreTickets helps users secure tickets safely and enjoy the anticipated live events.

The excitement of high-profile sporting events and major chart-topping concerts continues to fuel Hong Kong's live entertainment market, carrying strong momentum through the summer season.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Highlighting this trend, MoreTickets, Asia's leading live event ticket resale platform, has released its consumer insights and list of the top searched and purchased events for July and August 2026.

Concerts remain the undisputed driver of the summer entertainment market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all platform searches during July and August.

However, public interest in sporting events has experienced a massive surge, with related searches skyrocketing by approximately 150 percent year-on-year.

A breakdown of the search data reveals that local talent continues to dominate consumer interest.

More than 70 percent of all searches were for Hong Kong-based artists, spearheaded by pop icon Sammi Cheng and popular singer MC Cheung.

Additionally, driven by global World Cup fever, the Hong Kong Football Festival emerged as a breakout sporting hit, securing the third spot on the overall search list.

Following the top two artists, international acts such as the South Korean group NMIXX and Japanese singer LiSA also generated substantial search traffic for their upcoming performances in the city.

Top 10 Most-Searched Live Events Scheduled for July and August

Rank Event Name Category Location Show Date 1 AXA Presents: You & Mi Sammi Cheng Live at Hong Kong Kai Tak Stadium 2026 Concert Hong Kong July 10-12, 2026 2 MC Cheung E=MC² Concert 2026 Concert Hong Kong July 7-11, 2026 3 Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026 Sports Hong Kong July 31-August 5,

2026 4 FIFA World Cup 2026 Sports Overseas June 11-July 19,

2026 5 CTF Life Title-sponsors: 2026 TMElive International Music Awards Award

Ceremony Hong Kong August 22-23, 2026 6 NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR <EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER> IN HONG KONG Concert Hong Kong July 25-26, 2026 7 The Music of Chan Fai Young: King of Pop Concert Macau July 24-26, 2026 8 Hins Cheung UNPLUGGED 2 Second Movement Concert Concert Macau July 24-26, 2026 9 LiSA - LiVE is Smile Always～15～ in

Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong July 18, 2026 10 ILLIT LIVE 'PRESS START♥' in HONG KONG Concert Hong Kong August 22-23, 2026

Spontaneous buyers drive surge in last-minute single tickets

The released figures highlight a significant shift in consumer behavior, showing that Hong Kong event-goers are increasingly making spontaneous, last-minute decisions.

Nearly 37 percent of all transactions on the platform were completed within seven days of the scheduled show.

This last-minute trend is particularly pronounced for pop music concerts, where 55 percent of sales occurred in the final week, and fan meetings, which saw 40 percent of transactions completed last-minute.

Interestingly, 60 percent of these last-minute buyers purchased single-seat tickets, demonstrating a strong, solo desire to attend popular shows regardless of group availability.

This behavior was highly visible during the month of May, when last-minute purchases spiked for major local shows like Fama's comedy concert and Sandy Lam's residency, alongside regional showcases such as the K-Spark Music Festival in Macau.

The platform noted that this pattern is heavily supported by real-time ticket availability and flexible seating options, which allow solo concertgoers to secure isolated seats that might otherwise go unsold.

Top 10 Events Purchased Within 7-Days of Event Date in May

Rank Event Name Category Location Show Date 1 FAMA (Nongfu): The Funniest Concert in All Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong May 8-10, 2026 2 Sun Life Presents: SANDY LAM

RESONANCE Concert Hong Kong May 16-17, 2026 3 Laufey: A Matter of Time Tour in Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong May 12, 2026 4 Hang Seng Insurance Presents: 25+ EEG Family Concert Concert Hong Kong May 3-4, 2026 5 b.balance Presents Live Band Concert｜<3 symbol of love | MC Cheung x CONSTANCE x Gareth.T Concert Hong Kong May 16, 2026 6 K-SPARK in MACAU Music

Festival Macau May 2, 2026 7 EXO PLANET #6 - EXhOrizon in MACAU Concert Macau May 22-23, 2026 8 IVE WORLD TOUR <SHOW WHAT I AM> IN MACAO Concert Macau May 23-24, 2026 9 2025-26 TREASURE TOUR [PULSE ON] in Hong Kong Concert Hong Kong May 9, 2026 10 UFC Fight Night Macau and Road to UFC Sports Macau May 28-30, 2026

Secure features offering peace of mind to ticket seekers

As live entertainment demand becomes increasingly immediate and fragmented, securing legitimate tickets remains a challenge for many consumers.

In response, MoreTickets highlights its platform as a safer alternative, featuring real-time availability, transparent pricing, and a secure refund guarantee.

To protect buyers from fraud, the platform utilizes two main security mechanisms.

First, it only works with vetted sellers supported by a verified ticket-sourcing network.

Second, it employs an escrow-based payment system, meaning funds are held by the platform and only released to the seller after the buyer has successfully entered the event, giving consumers peace of mind when booking.