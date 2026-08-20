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Concert and sports demand fuels summer ticket market in HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Concerts continue to drive the summer entertainment landscape, with the “Concert” category accounts for nearly two-thirds of all searches for live events or shows scheduled in July and August
Concerts continue to drive the summer entertainment landscape, with the “Concert” category accounts for nearly two-thirds of all searches for live events or shows scheduled in July and August
Through real-time availability, transparent-priced listing, and guaranteed refunds, MoreTickets helps users secure tickets safely and enjoy the anticipated live events.
Through real-time availability, transparent-priced listing, and guaranteed refunds, MoreTickets helps users secure tickets safely and enjoy the anticipated live events.

The excitement of high-profile sporting events and major chart-topping concerts continues to fuel Hong Kong's live entertainment market, carrying strong momentum through the summer season.

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Highlighting this trend, MoreTickets, Asia's leading live event ticket resale platform, has released its consumer insights and list of the top searched and purchased events for July and August 2026.

Concerts remain the undisputed driver of the summer entertainment market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all platform searches during July and August. 

However, public interest in sporting events has experienced a massive surge, with related searches skyrocketing by approximately 150 percent year-on-year. 

A breakdown of the search data reveals that local talent continues to dominate consumer interest. 

More than 70 percent of all searches were for Hong Kong-based artists, spearheaded by pop icon Sammi Cheng and popular singer MC Cheung. 

Additionally, driven by global World Cup fever, the Hong Kong Football Festival emerged as a breakout sporting hit, securing the third spot on the overall search list. 

Following the top two artists, international acts such as the South Korean group NMIXX and Japanese singer LiSA also generated substantial search traffic for their upcoming performances in the city.

Top 10 Most-Searched Live Events Scheduled for July and August

RankEvent Name CategoryLocationShow Date
1AXA Presents: You & Mi Sammi Cheng Live at Hong Kong Kai Tak Stadium 2026ConcertHong Kong July 10-12, 2026
2MC Cheung E=MC² Concert 2026ConcertHong Kong July 7-11, 2026
3Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) 2026SportsHong Kong July 31-August 5,
2026
4FIFA World Cup 2026 SportsOverseasJune 11-July 19,
2026
5CTF Life Title-sponsors: 2026 TMElive International Music AwardsAward
Ceremony		Hong Kong August 22-23, 2026
6NMIXX 1ST WORLD TOUR <EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER> IN HONG KONGConcertHong Kong July 25-26, 2026
7The Music of Chan Fai Young: King of PopConcertMacauJuly 24-26, 2026
8Hins Cheung UNPLUGGED 2 Second Movement ConcertConcertMacauJuly 24-26, 2026
9LiSA - LiVE is Smile Always～15～ in
Hong Kong		ConcertHong Kong July 18, 2026
10ILLIT LIVE 'PRESS START♥' in HONG KONGConcertHong Kong August 22-23, 2026

Spontaneous buyers drive surge in last-minute single tickets

The released figures highlight a significant shift in consumer behavior, showing that Hong Kong event-goers are increasingly making spontaneous, last-minute decisions. 

Nearly 37 percent of all transactions on the platform were completed within seven days of the scheduled show. 

This last-minute trend is particularly pronounced for pop music concerts, where 55 percent of sales occurred in the final week, and fan meetings, which saw 40 percent of transactions completed last-minute. 

Interestingly, 60 percent of these last-minute buyers purchased single-seat tickets, demonstrating a strong, solo desire to attend popular shows regardless of group availability. 

This behavior was highly visible during the month of May, when last-minute purchases spiked for major local shows like Fama's comedy concert and Sandy Lam's residency, alongside regional showcases such as the K-Spark Music Festival in Macau. 

The platform noted that this pattern is heavily supported by real-time ticket availability and flexible seating options, which allow solo concertgoers to secure isolated seats that might otherwise go unsold.

Top 10 Events Purchased Within 7-Days of Event Date in May

RankEvent NameCategoryLocationShow Date
1FAMA (Nongfu): The Funniest Concert in All Hong KongConcertHong KongMay 8-10, 2026
2Sun Life Presents: SANDY LAM
RESONANCE		ConcertHong KongMay 16-17, 2026
3Laufey: A Matter of Time Tour in Hong KongConcertHong KongMay 12, 2026
4Hang Seng Insurance Presents: 25+ EEG Family ConcertConcertHong KongMay 3-4, 2026
5b.balance Presents Live Band Concert｜<3 symbol of love | MC Cheung x CONSTANCE x Gareth.T ConcertHong KongMay 16, 2026
6K-SPARK in MACAUMusic
Festival		MacauMay 2, 2026
7EXO PLANET #6 - EXhOrizon in MACAU ConcertMacauMay 22-23, 2026
8IVE WORLD TOUR <SHOW WHAT I AM> IN MACAOConcertMacauMay 23-24, 2026
92025-26 TREASURE TOUR [PULSE ON] in Hong KongConcertHong KongMay 9, 2026
10UFC Fight Night Macau and Road to UFCSportsMacauMay 28-30, 2026

Secure features offering peace of mind to ticket seekers

As live entertainment demand becomes increasingly immediate and fragmented, securing legitimate tickets remains a challenge for many consumers. 

In response, MoreTickets highlights its platform as a safer alternative, featuring real-time availability, transparent pricing, and a secure refund guarantee. 

To protect buyers from fraud, the platform utilizes two main security mechanisms. 

First, it only works with vetted sellers supported by a verified ticket-sourcing network. 

Second, it employs an escrow-based payment system, meaning funds are held by the platform and only released to the seller after the buyer has successfully entered the event, giving consumers peace of mind when booking.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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