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Domestic helper arrested for child abuse after toddler suffers second-degree burns in Yuen Long

NEWS
31 mins ago
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A 30-year-old Indonesian domestic helper has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after a 23-month-old girl under her care suffered severe second-degree burns to both hands at a village house in Yuen Long. 

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The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Ha Mei San Tsuen. The child’s mother shared details of her daughter’s injuries in a Facebook post, saying the toddler was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed second-degree burns on both hands as well as bruising on her forehead.

She expressed distress that the burns might leave permanent scars and could affect the child’s mobility, noting that the girl’s hands had been completely immobilized.

The mother asked why anyone would harm a baby, adding that both she and her husband work full time, so they hired the helper in late March to help care for their two young children.

(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

She said home security footage shows the domestic helper taking the girl into the bathroom. The toddler later came out with her skin visibly scalded and peeling.

She alleged the helper intentionally held the child’s hands under hot water, pointing to what she described as the unusually straight and clean lines of the burns. 

Footage also showed the helper going to the kitchen refrigerator for ice after leaving the bathroom. 

The mother also criticized the helper for waiting 20 minutes before notifying the family. The toddler’s father subsequently reported the matter to the police. 

It is reported that the parents married in November 2023 and live in a village house with their 23-month-old daughter and a three-year-old son. 

Sources said the helper took the girl into the bathroom to prevent her from accidentally getting hurt while playing with her older brother. The helper said she was preparing warm water in the basin for the toddler to play in, but the girl put her hands into the water before she could check the temperature. 

The case has been handed over to the District Investigation Team of Yuen Long District for further investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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