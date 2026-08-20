Police arrest four, seize $1.4m in drugs in bust on syndicate recruiting minors

Police have arrested four, including three minors, and seized about HK$1.4 million worth of suspected drugs after dismantling a syndicate that recruited teenagers to run storage and distribution operations.

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The arrests were made during an anti-narcotics operation across the Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan districts as officers raided three drug storage facilities.

Police seized over 1.4 kilograms of suspected ketamine, more than 700 grams of suspected crack cocaine and around 150 grams of suspected “happy powder.”

The four male arrestees include a 19-year-old man who claimed to be a porter, and three youths aged between 16 and 17.

Preliminary investigations found that the 19-year-old played a managerial and controlling role in the drug trafficking syndicate. He recruited and instructed the three teenagers to manage the storage warehouses, package the drugs and carry out deliveries.

It is understood that the suspects were introduced through mutual friends and were paid between HK$500 and HK$700. One of them is a student.

All four suspects face charges of trafficking in dangerous drugs and conspiracy to traffic in dangerous drugs. They are scheduled to appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

Police believe the teenagers joined the operation in hopes of making “easy money” during the summer holidays. They reiterated that drug trafficking carries severe legal consequences and is not a shortcut to make quick cash.