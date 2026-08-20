Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park

An ambulance became trapped after its rear wheels sank through paving stones at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park on Tuesday, prompting authorities to review measures to prevent emergency vehicles from entering pedestrian-only areas.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Development Bureau and Leisure and Cultural Services Department said the incident occurred when an ambulance was called to attend to an injured child and drove into a pedestrian pathway, damaging the raised floor. The location was not designated as an emergency vehicle access point, which is clearly signed at a separate entrance on Eastern Street North.

The park, which opened late last year, is designed as a pedestrian-focused space and not built to support vehicle weight. Authorities said no similar incidents or complaints of subsidence had been reported at the park. The affected area has been cordoned off and repairs will be arranged.