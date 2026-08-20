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NEWS

Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park

NEWS
3 hours ago
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An ambulance became trapped after its rear wheels sank through paving stones at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park on Tuesday, prompting authorities to review measures to prevent emergency vehicles from entering pedestrian-only areas.

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The Development Bureau and Leisure and Cultural Services Department said the incident occurred when an ambulance was called to attend to an injured child and drove into a pedestrian pathway, damaging the raised floor. The location was not designated as an emergency vehicle access point, which is clearly signed at a separate entrance on Eastern Street North.

The park, which opened late last year, is designed as a pedestrian-focused space and not built to support vehicle weight. Authorities said no similar incidents or complaints of subsidence had been reported at the park. The affected area has been cordoned off and repairs will be arranged.

ambulance park pedestrian pathway

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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