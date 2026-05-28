First patient transferred from HK to mainland under cross-border ambulance scheme

A mainland resident was transferred from Tuen Mun Hospital to Zhuhai People's Hospital, the first Hong Kong-to-mainland case under a cross-border ambulance scheme that began two-way transfers in March.

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The female patient was injured in an accident while traveling in Hong Kong and was initially admitted to Tuen Mun Hospital, according to the Hospital Authority.

Upon learning of her wish to return home for medical care, the hospital team assessed her clinical condition and coordinated with Zhuhai People's Hospital to arrange the transfer under the Pilot Scheme for Direct Cross-boundary Ambulance Transfer in the Greater Bay Area.

The ambulance arrived at its destination at around 1pm on Wednesday (May 27). The transport went smoothly with medical personnel accompanying the patient throughout the journey. Notably, the patient did not need to switch ambulances when crossing the border, which significantly reduced risks during transit.

Since the launch in November 2024, the scheme has recorded 28 transfers from designated hospitals in Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Nansha and Macau to specified public hospitals in Hong Kong, the authority noted.

Government departments across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau will continue to review the effectiveness of the current arrangements to further refine the cross-boundary transport system.