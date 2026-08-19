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NEWS

Qatar Airways Cargo relocates regional office to Hong Kong

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Qatar Airways Cargo has relocated its regional office to Hong Kong, further strengthening the city’s airport as a major international air cargo hub, Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) said on Wednesday.

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The move was announced as AAHK signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Airways Cargo in Hong Kong to deepen cooperation in aviation development.

The cargo carrier currently operates around 56 flights a week between Hong Kong International Airport and destinations across its global network, using both belly-hold capacity on passenger aircraft and dedicated freighter services.

AAHK said Qatar Airways Cargo plans to expand its presence in Hong Kong by increasing flight frequencies and developing new routes through the city.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan welcomed the airline’s decision to establish its regional office in Hong Kong, saying it reflected strong confidence in the city’s position as an international aviation hub.

She said Hong Kong and Qatar had long maintained a strong foundation for aviation cooperation, adding that the memorandum was strategically significant and would take the partnership between the two places to a new level.

AAHK chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay said the regional air cargo market remained highly competitive and welcomed Qatar Airways Cargo’s plans to increase flight frequencies and develop new routes via Hong Kong.

“We will continue to attract and work with different airlines with a view to further strengthening our connectivity and competitiveness,” she said.

Qatar Airways Cargo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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