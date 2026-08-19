Fire Services Department seizes 305 liters of petrol in Wong Tai Sin illegal fueling raid

The Fire Services Department seized 305 liters of petrol worth around HK$10,500 during a raid on an illegal mobile fueling station in Wong Tai Sin on Tuesday.

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Officers from the department’s special task force raided the illicit operation at the Fung Tak Shopping Centre car park, where they confiscated the contraband fuel along with a set of refueling equipment.

A man intercepted at the scene, who is suspected to be connected to the operation, will be prosecuted. The seized petrol was confiscated by the department, which has applied to the court for its confiscation.