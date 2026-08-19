AFCD says unleashed dog in fatal attack may face humane destruction if surrendered

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is investigating an incident in Yuen Long where a large dog mauled two smaller dogs to death, stating that prosecution will be pursued if there is sufficient evidence and humane destruction remains an option if the owner surrenders the animal.

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Speaking to a radio program on Wednesday, Assistant Director (Inspection & Quarantine) of the department Jackie Yip Yin said authorities are highly concerned about the incident. The police have taken a statement from the arrested owner, while the department is obtaining relevant medical reports and collecting evidence at the scene.

Yip said prosecution will be pursued if sufficient evidence is established.

The dog involved, a mixed breed weighing over 20 kilograms, is currently being monitored at a department animal management center.

Yip said the dog was involved in a minor biting incident involving another dog last month. Although it is not legally classified as a “Known Dangerous Dog,” the owner had previously been warned that the dog must be kept on a lead no longer than two meters when in public.

She said if the owner seeks to reclaim the dog, the court may order it to wear a muzzle in public as a “Known Dangerous Dog.” If the owner surrenders the dog to the government, authorities may consider humane destruction.

The department, however, will review the situation holistically and consider all factors before making a final decision, and it will not rule out rehoming if a veterinary evaluation finds the dog suitable.

Yip emphasized that all owners must strictly keep their dogs on leashes and pay full attention to controlling them in public areas. The department plans to follow up through public education in collaboration with animal welfare organizations.

Veterinarian Eric Lai Cheong-sang explained on the same program that large dogs have strong hunting instincts and territorial awareness. As a result, they may naturally react to chase smaller animals—sometimes driven by hunger.

While noting that certain breeds may be more difficult to keep, Lai pointed to past cases involving Tibetan mastiffs attacking people. He stressed that animals act on instinct, and that the fault lies with human owners who allow dogs to roam without leashes.

Meanwhile, Kent Luk Ka-chit, founder of animal welfare group Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter, told Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, that he had been contacted by the dog’s owner following the arrest.

He said the dog was a five-year-old mixed Spanish mastiff with a tragic history, having been abandoned and passed through four different owners in just five years.

He said the owner was at work when the attack took place on Monday and was unaware of what had happened. He said the dog is friendly towards humans and lives peacefully with another, smaller dog in the owner’s home, which makes it unclear why the dog attacked other dogs.



Luk added that when the owner was brought to the police station on Tuesday, the owner heard the AFCD staff mention that they needed to “handle the dog.” Unaware that “handling” implied humane destruction, the owner signed a surrender form on the spot.

Luk said the owner later deeply regretted signing the document and plans to request a cancellation from the AFCD.

He said Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter is willing to take custody of the dog, hire a professional dog trainer, and enforce strict leash protocols to spare the dog’s life.