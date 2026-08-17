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NEWS

Bargain hunters pack Food Expo on final day

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The five-day Food Expo concluded on Monday, with large crowds of people seizing the final opportunity to hunt for bargains as vendors launched last-minute promotions to clear their inventory.

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Stalls selling dried seafood were particularly popular, drawing long lines as shoppers equipped with shopping carts packed the venue.

In addition to dried goods, many stalls offered cooked food to attract customers, including some who found the event so appealing that they visited for two consecutive days.

A shopper surnamed Wong said he spent over HK$1,000 on Sunday and planned to spend another HK$1,000 on the final day.

He noted that product prices were reasonable and some items were exclusive to the expo, adding that the free admission for senior citizens made the trip highly worthwhile.

Another regular visitor, surnamed Yiu, said he attends the expo every year to purchase fish maw and soup packs without setting a budget.

Food Expo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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