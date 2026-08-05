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NEWS

Food Expo to open next Thu with dessert and gelato zone debut

NEWS
56 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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The Food Expo, which opens next Thursday, will debut a dedicated dessert and gelato zone, running alongside Food Expo PRO to bring culinary delights from around the world. 

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Scheduled for five consecutive days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, this year's expo features freshly handmade doughnuts from Thailand and signature pandan chiffon cakes from a renowned Singaporean brand.

Food Expo PRO, which will be held concurrently, will open its doors to the public next Saturday (Aug 15), featuring a specialized meat zone and a pet food category introduced for the first time.

+1

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) emphasized that as an international F&B trade hub, Hong Kong serves as an ideal springboard for food enterprises seeking to enter the mainland and connect with global markets.

The HKTDC has invited more than 110 buyer missions from 26 countries and regions, highlighting all eleven members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including first-time participants Brunei and East Timor.

Buyers from Europe and the United States are also traveling to Hong Kong specifically to source Asian food products, the HKTDC added, while encouraging the local catering, hospitality, and hotel industries to attend and secure procurement deals.

The HKTDC noted that last year's five concurrent exhibitions drew over 500,000 visitors, and expects to achieve similar attendance levels this year. 

With exhibitors preparing limited-edition products and promotional discounts to capture consumer interest, the HKTDC is launching multiple community promotions to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Members of the public who present designated event leaflets can enjoy free admission before 12pm on any day of the exhibition, with a daily limit of 600 free entries.

Food Expo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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