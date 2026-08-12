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NEWS

Food Expo opens doors with brand new zones

NEWS
15 hours ago

by

Angela Shen

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The five-day HKTDC Food Expo will open on Thursday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre alongside four concurrent fairs, attracting over 1,850 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions. 

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The line-up includes the Home Delights Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, and Food Expo Pro. Multiple exhibitors are launching HK$1 deals, including canned abalone and fish cakes, to draw shoppers.

At the trade-focused Food Expo PRO, visitors can watch AI-powered robots in the “Food Science and Technology Zone”, sample Korean barbecue ready in just three minutes at the new “Meat Zone,” and explore an expanded “Coffee Zone” featuring first-time exhibitors from Colombia, the United States and other regions.

The returning Gourmet Zone, celebrating its 15th edition, hosts 15 celebrity chefs for live cooking demonstrations. The Zone also brings international delicacies such as Singaporean brand Old Seng Choong's pandan chiffon cakes and authentic Taiwanese cuisine.

It will also introduce a new Meat Zone, featuring local brand Tai Po Chun Hing, which is promoting its Hong Kong-made, Halal-certified beef tendon balls. The event also debuts a Pet Food Showcase, utilizing patented packaging technology to preserve meat without preservatives or cold-chain logistics.

At the Tea Fair, a new “Tea Lifestyle” zone pushes beyond tradition with tea-based cocktails and Pu-er coffee blends, while a debut Chinese Mainland Matcha Pavilion and a Yixing Zisha Teaware Pavilion.

The Beauty & Wellness Expo offers red-light therapy in its new “Stay Relax” zone and brings back its "Scentsation" fragrance experience. The Home Delights Expo debuts a “Go Sleep Exp” with cutting-edge sleep technology.

The five expos feature 43 pavilions, with the South Korean pavilion being the largest overseas representation after expanding by 40 percent from last year to host over 130 exhibitors.

Food Expo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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