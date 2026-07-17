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NEWS

Night Recap - July 17, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Lawmakers urge Star Ferry to target tourist fares over locals following 30pc hike proposal

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The Star Ferry is seeking to increase its passenger fares by approximately thirty percent across its major routes, prompting Hong Kong lawmakers to urge the iconic transport operator to shift the financial burden onto tourists rather than local commuters.

ImmD escorts resisting Pakistani illegal immigrants back home

Hong Kong immigration authorities have successfully deported six high-risk Pakistani claimants—some with criminal records—who had violently resisted previous repatriation attempts, using a specialized transit operation that routed them through Guangzhou on a chartered flight.

Govt enhances rent subsidy scheme for Wang Fuk Court fire victims

The Hong Kong government has expanded its financial assistance for property owners displaced by the Wang Fuk Court fire, guaranteeing a total of HK$300,000 in rent subsidies extending through December 2027 to ensure families have adequate time to secure permanent housing.

Teenage boy arrested in Tuen Mun after classroom push leaves classmate in coma

A 14-year-old schoolboy has been arrested for wounding after allegedly pushing his classmate during a schoolyard dispute in Tuen Mun, leaving the 16-year-old victim in a coma for two weeks.

Indonesian domestic helper remanded in custody over alleged indecent assault at luxury West Kowloon apartment

An Indonesian domestic helper has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Thursday morning charged with indecently assaulting an individual at a luxury residential development in Yau Ma Tei earlier this summer.

Business Today

Hong Kong's jobless rate stays at 3.7 percent in Q2

Hong Kong’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in the second quarter, official data showed.

Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say

Shein has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange listing committee for an IPO, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, bringing the fast-fashion retailer closer to its much-awaited stock market debut in the Asian financial hub.

China's Xi promotes China's commitment to AI access in speech at Shanghai conference

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of a "people-centred" approach to the development of AI technology in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Friday.

Gold on track for biggest weekly loss in six as Iran war fans inflation worries

Gold was on track for its biggest weekly loss in six on Friday, as escalating US-Iran clashes lifted oil prices, adding to inflationary pressures and strengthening the case for higher US interest rates.

China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rivals

 

Chinese AI startup Moonshot on Friday unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8 trillion-parameter model that it said is the world's largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching US giant Anthropic's frontier Fable model.

World/China

Andy Burnham declared leader of Britain's Labour Party, set to be PM on Monday

Andy Burnham was officially declared leader of Britain’s governing Labour Party on Friday, July 17, clearing his final hurdle to taking office as prime minister next week.

Argentina await FIFA decision over displaying World Cup Falklands banner

Football's global governing body FIFA will assess match reports before deciding if they take any action over Argentina's players holding up a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" (The Falklands are Argentine) following their 2-1 victory over England.

 

Iranians suffer new uncertainty and anxiety as US steps up attacks

A new wave of U.S. attacks on Iran has plunged Iranians back into deep uncertainty and anxiety after a period of relative calm while a shaky ceasefire held.

India launches first hydrogen-powered train in clean energy push

India launched its first hydrogen-powered train Friday, joining a small group of nations testing the technology as part of efforts to decarbonise rail transport and cut dependence on fossil fuels.

Landslide buries residents in southwest China's Chongqing

 

An unknown number of people were buried after a landslide struck a county in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday, causing multiple residential buildings downhill to collapse, according to state media.

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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(File Photo)
Govt injects additional $1b into Wang Fuk Court buyout scheme as initial payouts begin
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Kai Tak Sports Park offers free overnight World Cup viewing with dining, parking discounts
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ImmD escorts resisting Pakistani illegal immigrants back home
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Lawmakers urge Star Ferry to target tourist fares over locals following 30pc hike proposal
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Seven-seated car catches fire near Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam
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(File Photo)
Govt enhances rent subsidy scheme for Wang Fuk Court fire victims
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One fined as construction-site smoking ban takes effect
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Teenage boy arrested in Tuen Mun after classroom push leaves classmate in coma
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Photo provided by paperboatyuuki
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(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
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