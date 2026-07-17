Gold on track for biggest weekly loss in six as Iran war fans inflation worries

Gold was on track for its biggest weekly loss in six on Friday, as escalating US-Iran clashes lifted oil prices, adding to inflationary pressures and strengthening the case for higher US interest rates.

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Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at US$3,980.64 per ounce by 0455 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 1 earlier in the session. US gold futures for August delivery lost 0.2 percent at US$3,984.10.

The metal, however, has lost 3.4 percent so far this week, its largest decline since June 1, with the ongoing Middle East tensions outweighing support from softer June US inflation figures released this week.

"Even with tamer CPI and PPI figures, the oil price spike this week meant traders simply couldn't celebrate the cooler inflation numbers," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

"Geopolitical risks in the Middle East are still present, with inflation and yield concerns being the dominant forces holding gold back."

Iran and the United States exchanged intensifying fire on Thursday in a week-long escalation that has largely unravelled last month's truce.

Oil prices have jumped about 12 percent so far this week due to limited oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran asking the Houthi movement to stand ready to shut the Red Sea export route.

The surge in oil prices risks reigniting inflation worries and increasing the likelihood of interest rate hikes. Non-yielding gold typically struggles in a high-interest-rate environment, as investors gravitate toward assets offering higher returns.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan became the first of Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's new colleagues to call publicly for a rate hike.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson also suggested he would be open to raising rates if there is no near-term improvement in inflation.

Traders are currently pricing a 73 percent chance of an interest rate hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.6 percent to US$55.20 per ounce, platinum lost 1.1 percent to US$1,599.17, and palladium eased 0.4 percent to US$1,244.16. All three metals were headed for a weekly loss.

Reuters



