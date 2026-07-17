logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Andy Burnham declared leader of Britain's Labour Party, set to be PM on Monday

WORLD
41 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Andy Burnham was officially declared leader of Britain’s governing Labour Party on Friday, July 17, clearing his final hurdle to taking office as prime minister next week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We’re going to give them hope back," Burnham said in his first speech as leader. "This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one, but it is one for which I am ready."

The center-left party announced the result of a leadership contest to replace departing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which Burnham was the only contender.

The announcement was a forgone conclusion after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.

"There being no other eligibly nominated candidate, it is therefore my honour to declare that the duly elected leader of the Labour Party is Andy Burnham," interior minister Shabana Mahmood told a special party conference.

Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, has been prime minister-in-waiting for weeks, but he has revealed little detail about his policy priorities. After winning a special election for a seat in Parliament a month ago, he pledged to build a politics "based on unity and hope" and an economy that spreads growth evenly across the country.

(AP/AFP)
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A passenger walks through Ronald Reagan International Airport in Arlington, Virginia., U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
US to tighten visa regulations for foreign students, journalists
WORLD
15 mins ago
Balaji Srinivasan, former C.T.O. of Coinbase speaks during the SALT conference in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
US tech tycoon shelves Malaysia investment after immigration raid
WORLD
41 mins ago
Argentina's midfielder #11 Giovani Lo Celso adjusts a banner reading "The Malvinas (Falkland Islands) belong to Argentina," after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between England and Argentina at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Argentina await FIFA decision over displaying World Cup Falklands banner
WORLD
57 mins ago
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session of the Israeli Parliament at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 16, 2026, before the start of the election recess ahead of the October 27 general election. (Photo by ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP)
Two ex-leaders warn of threat to future Palestinian state
WORLD
2 hours ago
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
WORLD
2 hours ago
A man walks next to a symbolic mockup of an Iranian missile and an Iranian flag at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Iranians suffer new uncertainty and anxiety as US steps up attacks
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP People shower flower petals as the Indian Railways' hydrogen-powered train arrives at Pandu Pindara railway station after its flagging-off ceremony in Haryana's Jind city on July 17, 2026.
India launches first hydrogen-powered train in clean energy push
WORLD
3 hours ago
A journalist works as a screen displays U.S. President Donald Trump speaking about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Trump puts election security at center of Republicans' midterm fight
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2026. SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS
Three things to know about Trump's election fraud allegations
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP This picture taken on June 30, 2026 shows Yasuo Yamazaki, a representative of a citizens' group expressing concerns about the construction of a data centre, speaking while pointing toward the site of the project in Hino, Tokyo prefecture.
Opposition to data centres grows in cramped urban Japan
WORLD
4 hours ago
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
16-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.