Andy Burnham declared leader of Britain's Labour Party, set to be PM on Monday

Andy Burnham was officially declared leader of Britain’s governing Labour Party on Friday, July 17, clearing his final hurdle to taking office as prime minister next week.

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"We’re going to give them hope back," Burnham said in his first speech as leader. "This is a proud moment you have given me and my family today, and an emotional one, but it is one for which I am ready."

The center-left party announced the result of a leadership contest to replace departing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which Burnham was the only contender.

The announcement was a forgone conclusion after he secured nominations from 379 of the 403 Labour lawmakers in the House of Commons as of Thursday night.

"There being no other eligibly nominated candidate, it is therefore my honour to declare that the duly elected leader of the Labour Party is Andy Burnham," interior minister Shabana Mahmood told a special party conference.

Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, has been prime minister-in-waiting for weeks, but he has revealed little detail about his policy priorities. After winning a special election for a seat in Parliament a month ago, he pledged to build a politics "based on unity and hope" and an economy that spreads growth evenly across the country.

(AP/AFP)

