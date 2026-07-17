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NEWS

Landslide crushes motorbikes in Pok Fu Lam amid heavy rain, No Injuries Reported

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A localized landslide buried a motorcycle parking area on Pok Fu Lam Road late Friday morning, sending soil and uprooted trees cascading down a hillside during a period of heavy rain and leaving several vehicles damaged.

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The incident occurred at approximately 11.30am today near 92 Pok Fu Lam Road, while the Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal was in force. 

A ten-meter by ten-meter section of a nearby slope gave way, sending mud and trees crashing onto the roadside below. 

The debris struck a designated motorcycle parking zone, causing about seven motorbikes to overturn and burying several under the soil.

Emergency personnel, including police officers and firefighters, rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the report. 

Rescue teams deployed life-detecting devices to scan the debris and successfully confirmed that no individuals were trapped or injured. 

The immediate area was subsequently cordoned off to ensure public safety.

Following an assessment of the site, the Geotechnical Engineering Office stated that it received the landslide report around midday and immediately dispatched engineers alongside representatives from the Highways Department to inspect the location. 

Inspectors determined that the landslide was limited to the slope's vegetative topsoil layer, which had slipped down to block the parking spaces. 

Crucially, the underlying rigid concrete cover of the slope remained undamaged, and the overall stability of the hillside was not compromised. 

Under the guidance of geotechnical experts, the Highways Department has arranged for the prompt clearance of the mud and debris, while the affected parking spaces remain temporarily closed to the public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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