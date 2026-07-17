ImmD escorts resisting Pakistani illegal immigrants back home

Hong Kong immigration authorities have successfully deported six high-risk Pakistani claimants—some with criminal records—who had violently resisted previous repatriation attempts, using a specialized transit operation that routed them through Guangzhou on a chartered flight.

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The Immigration Department (ImmD) executed a high-security, in-flight escort repatriation operation codenamed "Expel" on Thursday, successfully returning six male Pakistani illegal immigrants whose non-refoulement claims had been rejected.

The group of deportees included discharged prisoners who had previously served sentences for criminal offenses in Hong Kong.

Due to their repeated refusal to cooperate and active, physical resistance during earlier deportation attempts, the ImmD utilized specialized in-flight escorts to guarantee the forced removal was carried out safely and effectively.

An ImmD spokesperson explained that the lack of direct commercial flights between Hong Kong and Pakistan presents unique logistical hurdles, normally requiring deportees to transit through third-party connecting hubs.

To overcome this obstacle and maximize safety, the department arranged a chartered flight from Hong Kong to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

From there, the team transferred the six men onto a commercial flight directly to Pakistan, where they were successfully handed over to local government authorities.

This transit method marks the third time the ImmD has deployed the "Expel" tactical route, following similar successful operations in November 2025 and March 2026.

Authorities noted that routing through Guangzhou has dramatically enhanced the efficiency, security, and cost-effectiveness of deporting high-risk, non-compliant individuals.

The operation highlights the impact of Hong Kong's updated removal policy, which took effect on December 7, 2022.

Under these stricter guidelines, the ImmD can legally proceed with the deportation of any claimant whose judicial review has been dismissed by the Court of First Instance of the High Court, preventing individuals from using prolonged legal appeals as a stall tactic to remain in the city.

Moving forward, the ImmD stated it will continue to explore innovative transit options and optimize its deportation routes.

The department pledged to maintain close communication with airline companies, local government bodies, and the governments of major source countries to expedite the repatriation of unsubstantiated claimants and safeguard Hong Kong's public interest.