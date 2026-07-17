logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt enhances rent subsidy scheme for Wang Fuk Court fire victims

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong government has expanded its financial assistance for property owners displaced by the Wang Fuk Court fire, guaranteeing a total of HK$300,000 in rent subsidies extending through December 2027 to ensure families have adequate time to secure permanent housing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, who also heads the Task Force on Emergency Support and Fund-Raising for the disaster, detailed the newly optimized arrangements under the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. 

Under the revised framework, affected property owners will receive the rent subsidies across four installments. 

This financial support will be provided regardless of whether the owners have chosen to participate in the government's special sales scheme, or whether they have successfully selected a suitable flat through the program.

Speaking on a radio program, the senior official explained that the policy adjustments were a direct response to anxieties expressed by displaced residents and lawmakers. 

He noted that some owners who opted out of the special sales scheme were facing significant hurdles, as they were unable to immediately access property buyout funds and subsequently required more time to search for appropriate alternative housing. 

Acknowledging these difficulties, authorities decided to refine the arrangements based on a principle of prioritizing compassion and the practical needs of the victims.

Addressing potential concerns over overlapping financial aid, Cheuk clarified that the updated arrangement does not constitute a double subsidy. 

Furthermore, the government has committed to extending the rent support for owners participating in the special sales scheme whose new homes will not be ready for occupation by the December 2027 deadline. 

For these individuals, the financial assistance will continue uninterrupted until three months after the formal transfer of their new property deed is completed.

When questioned about the overall financial health of the relief fund, Cheuk assured the public that the reserves are entirely sufficient to cover the expanded expenditures. 

According to government figures, authorities have already distributed two rounds of rent assistance to the affected property owners, with the cumulative payout reaching HK$300 million to date.

Tai PoWang Fuk CourtTai Po fire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Govt rejects sole blame for deadly Wang Fuk Court fire
NEWS
16-07-2026 16:26 HKT
Owners’ committee faults delayed government action in Wang Fuk Court fire hearing
NEWS
15-07-2026 14:27 HKT
McDonald's sells Tai Po shop for HK$126mln
PROPERTY
14-07-2026 14:54 HKT
Citi volunteers upgrade transitional housing safety ahead of rainy season
Citi volunteers upgrade transitional housing safety ahead of rainy season
ESG
08-07-2026 15:13 HKT
Unprecedented four-venue owners' meeting scheduled for Wang Fuk Court residents
NEWS
04-07-2026 19:37 HKT
Final round of Wang Fuk Court fire inquiry hearings to be held from July 15 to 17
NEWS
02-07-2026 14:19 HKT
Hop On strives to convene owners' meeting in July; 80 pc of Wang Chi House owners have agreed to sell
NEWS
30-06-2026 21:18 HKT
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court buyout offer letters surpasses 80pc return rate
NEWS
29-06-2026 17:35 HKT
2 operators, 16 gamblers arrested in Tai Po illegal mahjong parlour raid
NEWS
26-06-2026 03:30 HKT
Wang Fuk Court blaze deemed a 'systemic failure' driven by architectural flaws and regulatory loopholes
NEWS
25-06-2026 19:32 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
22 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.