Govt enhances rent subsidy scheme for Wang Fuk Court fire victims

The Hong Kong government has expanded its financial assistance for property owners displaced by the Wang Fuk Court fire, guaranteeing a total of HK$300,000 in rent subsidies extending through December 2027 to ensure families have adequate time to secure permanent housing.

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Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, who also heads the Task Force on Emergency Support and Fund-Raising for the disaster, detailed the newly optimized arrangements under the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

Under the revised framework, affected property owners will receive the rent subsidies across four installments.

This financial support will be provided regardless of whether the owners have chosen to participate in the government's special sales scheme, or whether they have successfully selected a suitable flat through the program.

Speaking on a radio program, the senior official explained that the policy adjustments were a direct response to anxieties expressed by displaced residents and lawmakers.

He noted that some owners who opted out of the special sales scheme were facing significant hurdles, as they were unable to immediately access property buyout funds and subsequently required more time to search for appropriate alternative housing.

Acknowledging these difficulties, authorities decided to refine the arrangements based on a principle of prioritizing compassion and the practical needs of the victims.

Addressing potential concerns over overlapping financial aid, Cheuk clarified that the updated arrangement does not constitute a double subsidy.

Furthermore, the government has committed to extending the rent support for owners participating in the special sales scheme whose new homes will not be ready for occupation by the December 2027 deadline.

For these individuals, the financial assistance will continue uninterrupted until three months after the formal transfer of their new property deed is completed.

When questioned about the overall financial health of the relief fund, Cheuk assured the public that the reserves are entirely sufficient to cover the expanded expenditures.

According to government figures, authorities have already distributed two rounds of rent assistance to the affected property owners, with the cumulative payout reaching HK$300 million to date.