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Kai Tak Sports Park offers free overnight World Cup viewing with dining, parking discounts

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1 hour ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park to host free overnight World Cup final viewing party with extended dining and parking discounts

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Football fans across Hong Kong can gather to watch the final match of the FIFA World Cup live on a massive screen at Kai Tak Sports Park in the early hours of Monday.

The ultimate championship viewing experience

The major viewing party will kick off at 3am next Monday (Jul 20)at the Atrium of Kai Tak Mall 2 within the Kai Tak Sports Park. 

Entry to the event is completely free of charge, allowing fans to come together and witness the crowning of the world champions in a thrilling, high-energy environment. 

Overnight dining and free refreshments

To ensure a comfortable and lively viewing experience, the park has arranged comprehensive food and beverage options for the overnight crowd. 

During the live broadcast, free Aquarius sports drinks will be distributed to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. 

Additionally, select restaurants and food merchants inside the retail precinct will remain open overnight, serving a wide variety of late-night snacks, drinks, and early breakfast options. 

Dedicated grab-and-go food booths will also be set up at the venue, allowing fans to enjoy refreshments without missing a second of the action.

Special $12 overnight parking

For the convenience of spectators traveling during the early hours, Kai Tak Sports Park is offering discounted overnight parking. 

Drivers can park at either the Kai Tak Area or the Main Stadium car parks between 10pm and 7am the following morning for a special rate of just HK$12 per hour, providing easy access to the viewing party at the retail complex. 

The organizers advise that crowd control measures may be implemented by on-site staff depending on the size of the turnout. 

The event arrangements and broadcast schedules are subject to change based on real-time conditions, and attendees are encouraged to stay tuned to on-site announcements.

Event: Summer Football VIVA - Final Watch Party

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Time: 3:00 am

Location: Atrium, Kai Tak Mall 2, Kai Tak Sports Park

Admission: Free

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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