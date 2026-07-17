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NEWS

Teenage boy arrested in Tuen Mun after classroom push leaves classmate in coma

NEWS
11 mins ago
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A 14-year-old schoolboy has been arrested for wounding after allegedly pushing his classmate during a schoolyard dispute in Tuen Mun, leaving the 16-year-old victim in a coma for two weeks.

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The incident occurred on July 3 at Tuen Mun Government Secondary School. 

The victim, a 16-year-old student surnamed Tang, remains hospitalized, though his condition was downgraded from critical to serious today, according to the Hospital Authority.

Following an investigation, police arrested the 14-year-old classmate on July 13. 

The suspect has since been released on bail and is scheduled to report back to the police in late July. 

Investigators revealed that the two teenagers were classmates and had no prior history of personal grudges or disputes.

The confrontation took place around noon after a class had concluded, when the students were returning to the classroom to pack their belongings. 

The suspect and four other students reportedly blocked the victim from entering through the classroom door. 

In an attempt to get inside, the victim tried to climb through an exterior corridor window. 

The suspect then allegedly pushed him with both hands from inside the room, causing him to fall backward onto the concrete corridor floor.

The victim initially managed to walk to the school’s sickbay, where staff administered first aid and bandaged his minor injuries. 

However, he soon began complaining of a severe headache, which quickly escalated to vomiting and seizures before he lost consciousness. School staff immediately alerted emergency services.

Police later confirmed that the arrested student has no history of emotional or mental health issues, though he was known to have a record of poor conduct at school.

Following the incident, the school administration posted a notice on its official website characterizing the event as a student fall, adding that they had immediately arranged medical care and activated their crisis management team to support affected families and classmates. 

The Education Bureau has also expressed close concern over the case, noting that they are coordinating with the school to provide counseling and administrative support while the police investigation is underway.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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