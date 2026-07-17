logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

China's Moonshot unveils world's largest open AI model, closing in on US rivals

INNOVATION
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Chinese AI startup Moonshot on Friday unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8 trillion-parameter model that it said is the world's largest open-weight AI system and delivers performance approaching US giant Anthropic's frontier Fable model.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The launch, which comes a month after Anthropic's Fable and Mythos models were abruptly withdrawn by the US government due to security concerns, underscores how quickly China's open AI ecosystem is narrowing the gap with the most advanced US systems. 

Companies including Moonshot, Z.ai and MiniMax are releasing increasingly powerful models at sharply lower cost, challenging long-held assumptions in the West that Chinese developers trail their American peers by months.

Moonshot said Kimi K3 is the first open-weight model to approach the 3 trillion-parameter mark and is designed for advanced reasoning, long-horizon coding and knowledge work. The model features a 1 million-token context window, allowing it to process and retain substantially more information than earlier generations in a single prompt.

Kimi K3 "performed competitively with Fable 5 (with fallback) and substantially outperformed (OpenAI's) Opus 4.8, GPT 5.6 Sol, and GPT 5.5" in terms of GPU kernel optimisation, the company said. The term refers to techniques that maximise AI hardware utilisation and minimise latency.

The model has also posted strong results in third-party evaluations. 

Arena.ai ranked Kimi K3 first in a benchmark assessing web interface-building capabilities, while Vals AI placed it second overall behind Fable 5 and ahead of GPT-5.6 Sol. Artificial Analysis said the model delivered performance comparable to OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8, particularly on tests measuring complex, multi-step tasks.

FASTER RELEASE CYCLES

Chinese AI firms are accelerating their model release cycles as the global AI race intensifies. The shift follows the debut of Z.ai's GLM-5.2, which stunned industry observers by scoring near top US closed-source models on benchmark tests, undermining a consensus among Western analysts that Chinese AI models were at least six months behind. 

Hong Kong-listed MiniMax (0100) is also developing its own 2.7-trillion parameter model to be released as soon as the third quarter of 2026, and plans to launch its frontier-level multimodal model H3 in the near future, Reuters previously reported.

The race toward trillion-parameter systems reflects growing demand for autonomous systems capable of handling complex reasoning tasks. Leading AI labs are also pursuing systems capable of autonomous self-improvement, a process often referred to as recursive self-improvement.

Before Kimi K3's release, Meituan's LongCat-2.0 and DeepSeek's V4-Pro led China's AI industry ​with 1.6 trillion total ​parameters, while several ⁠other domestic rivals have passed the trillion-parameter threshold.

Open-weight models allow users to download, run and customise the underlying systems, ​unlike proprietary, closed-source models.

Moonshot said Kimi K3 incorporates two significant architectural upgrades that improve computing efficiency and enable it to complete long-horizon coding tasks with minimal human supervision.

Backed by giants like Alibaba and Tencent, Moonshot has been heavily expanding its capabilities and capital to remain at the forefront of the AI sector. 

Bloomberg reported last month that the startup was seeking US$2 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of about US$30 billion ahead of a potential Hong Kong listing.

 

Reuters


 

AIChinaMoonshotUSmodel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi promotes China's commitment to AI access in speech at Shanghai conference
FINANCE
8 mins ago
Air China flight is seen as Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to attend the trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul, South Korea, May 26, 2024. REUTERS
China's top airlines warn of heavy losses ahead of uncertain summer
FINANCE
27 mins ago
The Chengdu 'I Can Fly' launch ceremony
Cathay 'I Can Fly' program lands in Chengdu
FINANCE
10 hours ago
A Zijin Mining sign is illuminated at the company's booth, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual mining conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2025. REUTERS
Zijin starts Congo lithium exports to China, sources say
FINANCE
12 hours ago
A woman stands in front of a Google logo during a media reception at the Google France headquarters ahead of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, France, February 9, 2025. REUTERS
Google required to open up to AI, search engine rivals under EU-mandated changes
FINANCE
13 hours ago
People visit the Lincoln Road Shopping District two days before Christmas on December 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US retail sales rise marginally in June
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz after US resumes blockade
WORLD
14 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Czech citizen detained in China faces espionage investigation
CHINA
17 hours ago
SK Hynix logo and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS
What are leveraged ETFs and how are they driving the AI rally?
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. A currency dealer talks on the phone as she monitors exchange rates in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on June 26, 2026.
South Korean shares tumble on chipmaker selloff, won firms after rate hike
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.