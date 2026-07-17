logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong's jobless rate stays at 3.7 percent in Q2

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A shopper runs across the road outside Causeway Bay shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 26, 2019. REUTERS
A shopper runs across the road outside Causeway Bay shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 26, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.7 percent in the second quarter, official data showed.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was in line with expectations in the April - June period.

The underemployment rate, however, increased to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent in the three months, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed.

Movements in the unemployment rate in different industry sectors varied, with decreases mainly seen in the import and export sector, food and beverage services sector, and real estate sector, while increases were mainly reported in the manufacturing sector, and warehousing and support activities for the transportation sector, the department said.

The number of unemployed persons fell by 1,400 to 139,700 in the three months ended June, and the total employment increased by around 6,800 to 3.65 million. 

The city’s labor force also climbed slightly to 3.79 million.

The number of underemployed persons gained by 5,600 to 62,400.

Looking ahead, the ongoing economic expansion should continue to render support to the overall labour market, though the entry of fresh graduates and school leavers during the summer may bring some impact, said Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han in a statement accompanying the data.

The government will continue to closely monitor the potential implications of the external uncertainties on corporate hiring sentiment, he added.


 

joblessHong KongrateunemployQ2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index slumps over 400 points on Friday, Z.ai sinks 28 percent
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Gold on track for biggest weekly loss in six as Iran war fans inflation worries
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Shein previously raised prices in the US at the end of April in response to small-parcel tariffs. Photo by REUTERS
Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index slumps nearly 500 points at noon on Friday on global tech selloff
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong had a record 1.6 million local firms registered by June: Companies Registry
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Fed's Logan calls for 'modestly higher' interest rates 
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls through 25,000 points in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within 2026
FINANCE
16-07-2026 18:15 HKT
‘All we can do is record’: Urban explorer documents Hong Kong’s abandoned village schools
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-07-2026 17:37 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index hits over-one-month high on Thursday, Alibaba up by 3pc
FINANCE
16-07-2026 16:58 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.