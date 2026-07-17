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FINANCE

China's Xi promotes China's commitment to AI access in speech at Shanghai conference

FINANCE
6 mins ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting with President of Congo Republic Denis Sassou Nguesso (not pictured) in The Great Hall of the People on September 04, 2025 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of a "people-centred" approach to the development of AI technology in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Friday.

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Xi also spoke of China's role in ensuring equity of access to AI capacity building for developing countries in order to prevent the creation of "new historical injustices" in AI, announcing China's plans to cooperate with numerous international bodies, including from Africa, Latin America, Asia and BRICS countries, to provide AI-related opportunities.

Reuters


 

XiChinaAIaccessShanghaiconference

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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