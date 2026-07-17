China's Xi promotes China's commitment to AI access in speech at Shanghai conference

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Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of a "people-centred" approach to the development of AI technology in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Friday.
Xi also spoke of China's role in ensuring equity of access to AI capacity building for developing countries in order to prevent the creation of "new historical injustices" in AI, announcing China's plans to cooperate with numerous international bodies, including from Africa, Latin America, Asia and BRICS countries, to provide AI-related opportunities.
Reuters