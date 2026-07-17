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NEWS

Indonesian domestic helper remanded in custody over alleged indecent assault at luxury West Kowloon apartment

NEWS
38 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

An Indonesian domestic helper has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Thursday morning charged with indecently assaulting an individual at a luxury residential development in Yau Ma Tei earlier this summer. 

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The twenty-nine-year-old defendant, Indah Rahayu, made her first appearance at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts following her arrest for indecent assault, a charge legally classified as indecent assault on another person. 

Prosecutors allege that the incident took place on an unspecified date between June and July of this year inside an apartment in Tower 2 of The Coronation, a high-end residential complex located at 1 Yau Cheung Road in Yau Ma Tei. 

The identity of the victim has been withheld under the pseudonym X in court documents to protect their privacy. 

During the brief court session, Acting Principal Magistrate Cheng Lim-chi adjourned the case until August 27 to allow the prosecution more time for further investigation. 

Because of the serious nature of the allegations, the magistrate ordered that the defendant be denied bail and held in custody while awaiting her next hearing. 

Under Hong Kong law, indecent assault is a grave offense under the Crimes Ordinance, carrying a maximum penalty of ten years of imprisonment upon conviction.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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