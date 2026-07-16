Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay

Riding on a wave of strong sales and a highly successful Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) business model, furniture retailer PapaHome is set to significantly expand its Hong Kong footprint.

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This October, the brand will relocate its flagship store from Tsim Sha Tsui to Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk, upgrading from a traditional showroom into a sprawling, multi-dimensional lifestyle destination.

The new two-story flagship will cover over 35,000 square feet, more than doubling the usable space of its current location.

This massive expansion allows PapaHome to fully realize its new "More Than Home" concept, which is built around an "Experience First, Buy Later" philosophy.

The immersive approach is designed to let customers physically interact with stylish home decor and premium furniture, giving them peace of mind before finalizing their purchases through Taobao.

In addition to an extensive selection of home furnishings, the Causeway Bay store will debut a dedicated home aesthetics showroom.

This specialized area will provide shoppers with comprehensive home solutions, offering everything from custom-built furniture to full-scale interior design and renovation services.

Moving beyond standard furniture retail, PapaHome aims to redefine the modern shopping experience by blending in diverse lifestyle elements.

The new venue will feature an in-house dining concept dubbed PapaCafe, alongside sections dedicated to beauty and wellness, floral arrangements, and trendy lifestyle accessories. The company also plans to foster customer engagement by hosting regular community events and interactive workshops.

PapaHome's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Wong, noted that the relocation to a prime retail hub like Fashion Walk represents a major strategic upgrade for the brand. He explained that their experiential model has proven highly effective in boosting consumer confidence when buying furniture online.

With the dramatically increased floor space and new cross-sector offerings, the company hopes the public will view the upgraded flagship not merely as a furniture store, but as a vibrant hub for a modern lifestyle community.