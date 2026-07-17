Seven-seated car catches fire near Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam

A driver narrowly escaped injury on Friday afternoon after their seven-seater vehicle suddenly burst into flames on a steep incline just outside Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.

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The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm today on a road facing the hospital's Professorial Block.

According to reports, the fire started at the front of the car, prompting the driver to quickly evacuate the vehicle as the flames took hold.

Upon receiving the emergency call, firefighters rushed to the scene and immediately deployed wheel chocks to prevent the burning vehicle from rolling down the incline.

The crew successfully extinguished the blaze shortly after, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

During the incident, local residents reported that minibus services operating to and from Queen Mary Hospital were temporarily disrupted.