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NEWS

Lawmakers urge Star Ferry to target tourist fares over locals following 30pc hike proposal

NEWS
8 mins ago
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The Star Ferry is seeking to increase its passenger fares by approximately thirty percent across its major routes, prompting Hong Kong lawmakers to urge the iconic transport operator to shift the financial burden onto tourists rather than local commuters. 

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The proposed fare adjustments and strategies for sustainable revenue were the central focus of a Legislative Council Panel on Transport meeting held on Friday morning.

Proposed fare adjustments

Under the new proposal, adult weekday fares for the upper deck on the routes connecting Tsim Sha Tsui to both Central and Wan Chai would rise from HK$5 to HK$6.5. 

Weekend and public holiday fares for the upper deck would also see an increase, jumping from HK$6.5 to HK$8.5. 

While legislators generally expressed an understanding of the ferry operator's financial challenges, several argued that such a steep hike would unfairly penalize local residents.

Shifting the burden to tourists

Lawmaker Christine Fong Kwok-shan highlighted that a thirty percent increase represents a significant burden for the general public, particularly for the loyal local commuters who regularly purchase monthly passes. 

She suggested that the operator should consider implementing higher ticket prices specifically for visitors as an alternative measure. 

Echoing these sentiments, tourism sector lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai inquired about the current ratio of tourist passengers to locals. 

She proposed that if visitor fares were to be increased, the ferry company should collaborate with the tourism industry to enhance the overall travel experience to justify the higher cost.

Calls for alternative revenue streams

Other legislators focused heavily on the need for alternative revenue streams to ensure the historic ferry's long-term commercial viability. 

Liberal Party lawmaker Jonathan Leung Chun questioned whether the government would relax existing regulations to permit a higher ratio of retail shops or allow rooftop commercial activities at the ferry piers. 

Similarly, Vincent Cheng Wing-shun of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong urged the operator to shed its traditionally conservative business approach, calling for stronger coordination with various government bureaus and suggesting that the Transport Department set specific performance indicators for the company.

Expanding commercial opportunities

In response to calls for deregulation, Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics Kirk Yip Hoi-ying confirmed that the Transport Department is actively coordinating with the Development Bureau to expand commercial spaces at the designated piers. 

He noted that a dedicated inter-departmental task force has been established to provide a streamlined approval process for the operator's non-fare revenue initiatives, adding that the ferry company has already engaged professional agencies to manage advertising and commercial events. 

Addressing the panel's concerns, Star Ferry General Manager Stephen Chau assured lawmakers that the company consistently partners with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and various brands for promotional events every year. 

He pledged that the operator would continue to actively engage with relevant government departments to integrate its services with upcoming mega tourism events in the city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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