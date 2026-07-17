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CHINA

Landslide buries residents in southwest China's Chongqing

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide along Wujiang river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing, China July 17, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide along Wujiang river in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, Chongqing, China July 17, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

An unknown number of people were buried after a landslide struck a county in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday, causing multiple residential buildings downhill to collapse, according to state media.

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  • Preliminary verification indicated that a Pengshui county community worker spotted scattered falling rocks around 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) and issued an emergency warning, state broadcaster CCTV said.

  • Authorities ordered an evacuation of more than 60 residents, but the landslide occurred during the evacuation at 9:08 a.m., burying some people.

  • The exact number of those trapped was still being confirmed, the report said.

  • Nine people had been pulled from the rubble, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

  • It was not immediately clear what caused the landslide.

  • Aerial footage from CCTV showed rock and debris falling on a cluster of riverside residential buildings, while people could be seen fleeing with a thick plume of dust billowing behind them.

  • A dashcam video posted on X, verified by Reuters, showed a section of hillside collapsing onto homes and businesses below, sending debris across the road and forcing passing cars and a motorcycle to stop.

  • China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a level-two emergency response and dispatched a 100-member rescue team to the scene, the ministry said in a statement.

  • Some 206 personnel and 49 vehicles from China's fire and rescue force were sent to the site to assist in rescue efforts, the ministry said.

Reuters

LandslideresidentsChinaChongqing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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